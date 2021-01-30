AOC hates Robinhood & Ted Cruz. AOC loves Big Tech censorship & cancel culture
Twitter silent as AOC accuses Ted Cruz of attempted ‘murder’ on its platform
Twitter appears to be steering clear of the serious accusations leveled by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on its platform Thursday.
We know we should never expect consistency from these demagogues. They have no internal moral compass! Everything they consider and express is done from a utilitarian viewpoint; what will elevate their position and increase their power. Mao changed his mind frequently, singing the praises of certain party individuals one moment then denouncing them the next. And the party rank and file changed their allegiances accordingly. As H. L Mencken said .. “The urge to save humanity is almost always a false face for the urge to rule it.”