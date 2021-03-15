Biden Border Crisis. Where is AOC?
AOC’s getting informed why it might be time for another ‘crying outside the fence’ photo op at the border
Before the election, then Democrat nominee Joe Biden basically sent out the invitations to come to the southern border in anticipation of his election as president: And you know what happened next – and it’s getting worse: JUST IN: A south Texas migrant facility is now at 729% of its legal capacity, children are going hungry and are only able to shower once every seven days -Daily Mail – Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 13, 2021 According to an internal CBP document reviewed by CBS News, the migrant holding facility in Donna, Texas was at 729% capacity last week.
