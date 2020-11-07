in Latest, Video

AOC calls to compile "lists" of Trump supporters, punish them for "complicity"

Democrats, Never-Trumpers compiling ‘lists’ of Trump supporters in case ‘they try to deny complicity’ in future

Democrats and conservative critics of President Donald Trump have begun creating ‘blacklists’ of his staff and supporters, apparently hoping to shun them from polite society as divisions grow wider amid a contentious election. As ballots continue to be tallied across several battleground states three days after Americans hit the polls to select their next president, knives are coming out among some of Trump’s detractors.

JPH
JPH
November 7, 2020

AOC seems to overlook Robbespierre’s lesson:Revolutions will eat their children.

robert tyrrell
robert tyrrell
November 7, 2020

Only in America would a village idiot like this have so much “power”. Its laughable. You get what you deserve America, this moron, Pelosi and a dementia patient. F**k me….

SteveK9
SteveK9
November 7, 2020

That is 70 million people …?

Robert Tyrrell
Robert Tyrrell
Reply to  SteveK9
November 7, 2020

And their kids….

Ray Ogden
Ray Ogden
November 7, 2020

She acts as though this would be dealing with a few isolated cases rather than 70,000,000+ people. She’s a former bartender and has graduated to horse’s ass.

Robert Tyrrell
Robert Tyrrell
Reply to  Ray Ogden
November 7, 2020

How dare you insult a poor innocent horse…

Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
November 7, 2020

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
November 7, 2020

McCarthy is alive and well. He never actually went away completely, merely lost his power, until now he is back with a fury, just as destructive as ever. America has learned nothing from its past mistakes. The democrats are especially unable to learn from experience.

