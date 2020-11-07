AOC calls to compile "lists" of Trump supporters, punish them for "complicity"

*****News Topic 141*****
Democrats, Never-Trumpers compiling ‘lists’ of Trump supporters in case ‘they try to deny complicity’ in future
Democrats and conservative critics of President Donald Trump have begun creating ‘blacklists’ of his staff and supporters, apparently hoping to shun them from polite society as divisions grow wider amid a contentious election. As ballots continue to be tallied across several battleground states three days after Americans hit the polls to select their next president, knives are coming out among some of Trump’s detractors.
AOC seems to overlook Robbespierre’s lesson:Revolutions will eat their children.
Only in America would a village idiot like this have so much “power”. Its laughable. You get what you deserve America, this moron, Pelosi and a dementia patient. F**k me….
That is 70 million people …?
And their kids….
She acts as though this would be dealing with a few isolated cases rather than 70,000,000+ people. She’s a former bartender and has graduated to horse’s ass.
How dare you insult a poor innocent horse…
Only way to shut her up is to eliminate her benefactor. a 22 WMR round from a bolt action single shot riffle with silencer and high powered scope ought to do it.
McCarthy is alive and well. He never actually went away completely, merely lost his power, until now he is back with a fury, just as destructive as ever. America has learned nothing from its past mistakes. The democrats are especially unable to learn from experience.