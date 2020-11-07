in Latest, Video

Chinese Yuan hits 28 month high on Biden election news

50 Views 1 Comment

*****News Topic 142*****

Chinese Yuan Rallies to 28 Month High on Prospect of Biden Win.

Trump supporters fear Biden will be compromised by Communist dictatorship.

Chinese Yuan Rallies to 28 Month High on Prospect of Biden Win

The Chinese yuan has rallied to a 28-month high on the prospect of a Joe Biden win, exacerbating the concerns of Trump supporters that a Biden administration will be compromised by the Communist state. The yuan saw wild swings on election night, with the dollar initially falling on expectations of a Biden win but then surging back as it looked like Trump would win re-election.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

ChinaAlex ChristoforouYuanBiden

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
November 7, 2020

Doesn’t matter at all the Chinese will go ahead with their move away from the USD + they keep-on reducing US Treasure Bonds because NOBODY can trust the USA in anything, even if they maybe have some leverage on Biden.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Brokenspine66
1
Reply

AOC calls to compile "lists" of Trump supporters, punish them for "complicity"

Lindsey Graham says he is ready to work with Joe Biden