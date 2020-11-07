Chinese Yuan hits 28 month high on Biden election news

*****News Topic 142*****
Chinese Yuan Rallies to 28 Month High on Prospect of Biden Win.
Trump supporters fear Biden will be compromised by Communist dictatorship.
The Chinese yuan has rallied to a 28-month high on the prospect of a Joe Biden win, exacerbating the concerns of Trump supporters that a Biden administration will be compromised by the Communist state. The yuan saw wild swings on election night, with the dollar initially falling on expectations of a Biden win but then surging back as it looked like Trump would win re-election.
Doesn’t matter at all the Chinese will go ahead with their move away from the USD + they keep-on reducing US Treasure Bonds because NOBODY can trust the USA in anything, even if they maybe have some leverage on Biden.