Lindsey Graham says he is ready to work with Joe Biden

Joe Biden “deserves” to have his cabinet picks confirmed by the Senate, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday, while vowing to find “common ground” if the Democrat wins the presidency. Fresh off re-election to his South Carolina seat, Graham spoke to reporters about how he’d handle a potential Biden win – as key swing states continue to tip in the former vice president’s favor.

Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
November 7, 2020

McCain’s buddy willing to work with the DeepState — now where did I put my shock face

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Sue Rarick
November 7, 2020

“TG 170: Election 2020: Where Do We Go from Here?”

