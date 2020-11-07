Lindsey Graham says he is ready to work with Joe Biden

*****News Topic 143*****
Lindsey Graham says Joe Biden ‘deserves’ cabinet picks if elected
Lindsey Graham says Joe Biden ‘deserves’ cabinet picks if elected
Joe Biden “deserves” to have his cabinet picks confirmed by the Senate, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday, while vowing to find “common ground” if the Democrat wins the presidency. Fresh off re-election to his South Carolina seat, Graham spoke to reporters about how he’d handle a potential Biden win – as key swing states continue to tip in the former vice president’s favor.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
McCain’s buddy willing to work with the DeepState — now where did I put my shock face
“TG 170: Election 2020: Where Do We Go from Here?”