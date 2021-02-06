Biden claims he was in the line of fire while overseas #SHORTS
SHORTS 4
Biden tells diplomats he was once “shot at” overseas… AGAIN.
https://notthebee.com/article/biden-tells-diplomats-he-was-once-shot-at-overseas-again
Welcome to planet Smollet. Didn’t Hillary claim to be under fire in Bosnia? Hasn’t AOC claimed to be about to be murdered in the Capitol Building during the fracas (or as Democrats describe it, the Siege of Leningrad)? Aren’t these people heroes? In their own enfeebled imaginations they all deserve a purple heart (purple goes so well with black, after all).