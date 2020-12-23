in Latest, Video

Joe Biden calls Fox News reporter a 'ONE HORSE PONY'

2 Comments

Joe Biden calls Fox News reporter a ‘ONE HORSE PONY’

****News Topic 221*****

OH NEIGH! Biden calls reporter a ‘one horse pony’ in ANOTHER gaffe after insisting Hunter laptop scandal is a Russian plot

Joe calls reporter ‘one horse pony’ in another gaffe after question about Hunter

PRESIDENT-elect Joe Biden called a reported a “one horse pony” on Tuesday in another gaffe as he was asked about his son’s laptop scandal. During a press conference, Biden, 78, was asked by a Fox News reporter if he still thinks that reporting on his Hunter Biden’s emails were Russian disinformation.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouJoe Biden

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Robertson
David Robertson
December 23, 2020

Ah yes. I remember Kerry. The Vietnam War “hero” who ran away. A perfect example of the ramshackle, rickety Democratic government, stuffed with has beens and never wases in store for the US if Biden ascends to the throne. They will preside over the final Decline and Fall of the American Empire.

Last edited 29 minutes ago by David Robertson
0
Reply
Susan Rarick
Susan Rarick
December 23, 2020

idiocracy – Bing images

0
Reply

Teddy Roosevelt’s Last Mad Crusade (Martin Sieff Lecture)