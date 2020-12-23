in Latest, Video

Trump calls out disgraceful stimulus bill. Pelosi forced to turn $600 to $2000

50 Views

Trump calls out disgraceful stimulus bill. Pelosi forced to turn $600 to $2000

****News Topic 222*****
Pelosi And Schumer Agree To Trump’s Demand For $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Pelosi And Schumer Agree To Trump’s Demand For $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Authored by Ivan Pentchoukov via The Epoch Times, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) signaled that they are open to increasing the amount for the stimulus checks after President Donald Trump threatened to veto the COVID relief bill unless the direct payment was increased to $2,000 per individual.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouTrumpstimulus bill

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Joe Biden calls Fox News reporter a 'ONE HORSE PONY'