Trump’s new social network coming soon
****News Topic 337*****
Trump Returning To Social Media With “His Own Platform” In Several Months: Adviser
Trump Returning To Social Media With “His Own Platform” In Several Months: Adviser
Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times, Former President Donald Trump will set up his own social media platform and will return to posting online in two to three months, said his adviser and spokesman, Jason Miller, in a new interview.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.