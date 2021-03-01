Trump crushes Mitch McConnell during CPAC speech
Mitch McConnell Booed by CPAC Audience as Trump Takes Credit for His Reelection
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) audience on Sunday afternoon booed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as President Donald Trump took credit for the Kentucky senator’s November election win.
