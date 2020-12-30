McConnell challenges Trump and protects swamp ONE PARTY rule
A Familiar Play – Mitch McConnell Blocks Attempt to Pass $2,000 COVID Relief Bill, Deflects Accountability to POTUS
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a bipartisan effort to enlarge the COVID relief bill to $2,000. President Trump supports the enhanced relief package. As a consequence, in justifying his maneuver McConnell did something we are all too familiar with. It is time to expose the Decepticon game again; this time people will accept.
