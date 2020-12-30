Merkel gets EU-China deal done. Nord Stream 2 closer to completion
The Duran: Episode 841.
Merkel pushes EU-China investment deal over the finish line despite criticism
Leaders from Brussels and Beijing are scheduled to endorse investment agreement in videoconference on Wednesday.
For critics, it’s a rushed deal that’s too soft on labor rights. For Angela Merkel, it’s a strategic win and icing on the cake of Germany’s Council of the EU presidency. EU diplomats and officials say the German chancellor played a crucial role in finalizing the long-delayed EU-China investment agreement, which has taken more than seven years of negotiations.
