Merkel gets EU-China deal done. Nord Stream 2 closer to completion

The Duran: Episode 841.

Merkel pushes EU-China investment deal over the finish line despite criticism

Leaders from Brussels and Beijing are scheduled to endorse investment agreement in videoconference on Wednesday.

For critics, it’s a rushed deal that’s too soft on labor rights. For Angela Merkel, it’s a strategic win and icing on the cake of Germany’s Council of the EU presidency. EU diplomats and officials say the German chancellor played a crucial role in finalizing the long-delayed EU-China investment agreement, which has taken more than seven years of negotiations.

