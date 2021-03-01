Trump’s historic return, historic speech at CPAC 2021
“From America First To America Last” – Trump Blasts Biden, All But Announces 2024 Run In Lengthy CPAC Speech
Donald Trump stole the show at CPAC on Sunday, as expected. In a hotly anticipated 90-minute speech… …the former president slammed the Biden administration, renewed accusations that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ while hinting at another run – joking at one point that he may “decide to beat them for a third time” to loud round of applause.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Trump is not perfect and he did many things while in office that I opposed, but he comes across as genuine, lively, and a fighter for the things he believes in, and he talks from who he is and not as though he were some MIC puppet. It doesn’t look as though he was using a teleprompter during his speech, with words written by someone else. In contrast, Biden and Harris come across as plastic cut-out cartoon characters dishing out their masters’ script, with asinine fixed fake grins on their faces and no personality of their own. Trump doesn’t do… Read more »
Don't kid yourself. Trump is an avid zionist like the rest of them. CPAC equates to AIPAC and as such he is a puppet of the first degree. Complicit in murder and corruption when he is in bed with the likes of the Saudis MBS.
He is either avid or in debt to them. The debtor is slave to the lender. They bailed him out in the 1990’s and have controlled him ever since. No doubt they primed and schooled him for the Presidency. In that sense he is a kind of Manchurian Candidate. Biden of course is under the control of the CCP and more obviously deserves that appellation. The bottom line is that they are both controlled by foreign powers.
Trump’s foreign policy is just as bad as every other President’s has been. The U.S. is the world bully and Trump has made no difference on that score. He built up the U.S. troop presence in foreign wars in North Africa and the Middle East and bombed Syria. This prepared the ground for the present escalation by Biden. He was building for a war with Iran and that trajectory hasn’t changed with Biden. Trump is beholden to Israel and the AIPAC lobby and has harnessed the Christian evangelicals again to support his war aims. They have been blinded once again… Read more »
Well said. If only the sheeple would wake up and smell the coffee.