As Berlin Paris fail to Back Kiev Russia Calls Zelensky’s Bluff
Press review: Why Putin’s dialogue offer is key and investment in Russia hits new highs
https://tass.com/pressreview/1268581
OSCE having next to no influence on settlement in eastern Ukraine — Russian diplomat
https://tass.com/world/1268263
But….big question is how is Russia to deal with joint Turkish Ukraine relations against Donbass and Crimea considering:
https://southfront.org/ukraine-turkey-cooperation-and-offensive-preparations/
Ukraine is a deeply christian country. They will never join forces with Erdogan’s turkey. All these armchair experts simply have no clue whatsoever.
The clown is finished i guess. Kyiv pokice didn’t show up to stop the Svoboda guys from burning his office. The military is against him, especially after his brilliant plan to arm little children and grandmothers and send them east to fight their relatives and brothers. The new lockdown is a farce. Let’s see what the next three weeks have in store for the clown and his Kvartal buddies.
No mention of Washington’s reaction to Germany and France failing to back Kiev?
Ukrainie, a temporary name for the territory claimed by jews in toto, (as part of their greater land mass known as Pale (stine) is currently run by a khazarian junta with their mappet show figures up the front, yarmak being one of them.
They must push ultra mad nationalist into war to achieve their goal.
Putin’s dekret on nationalisation of Crimea land was not aimed at thec real ukrainian people but at jewish owners from 55 countries including Germany, Australia and…….ISRAHELL!
The jewish overreach including the Just Act signed by Trump has been stopped at the Crimea border.