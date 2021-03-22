in Latest, Video

Blinken’s Alaska China train wreck changes everything

The Duran: Episode 920

A Cold Welcome in Alaska
Why did Biden’s team seem so unprepared for the hostility of their Chinese counterparts?

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/03/biden-blinken-china-yang-alaska.html

BobValdez
BobValdez
March 22, 2021

Why did Biden’s team seem so unprepared for the hostility of their Chinese counterparts?

Because the idiots were expecting China to just bend over and take it up the arse. China holds all the cards and are not going to be pushed around by empty retoric and threats.

