Bond Market Sends Signals Fed Trying To Hide! Market Predicts Major Inflation Surge!

The bond market is essentially calling BS on Jerome Powell. Just like during the repo crisis the Fed refused to acknowledge what was going on. Of course if they made mention of it, the reaction would be wild, so simply playing them is the best course of action that they believe. However the dumb attitude that they have, passes on into the financial analysts and others who lay back and relax knowing that the Fed has given them their soma. Sleep tight little investor we love you dearly.

The bond market rebels as it adjusts to the Federal Reserve’s inflation policy | CNBC



The bond market rebels as it adjusts to the Federal Reserve’s inflation policy Treasury yields flared on Thursday as bond market players grappled with the Federal Reserve’s willingness to allow inflation to heat up. The 10-year Treasury yield shot up from 1.64% late Wednesday to 1.75% Thursday, a 14-month high. It was at 1.706% in afternoon trading.

10-year Treasury yield climbs above 1.7% for 14-month high, 30-year rate briefly tops 2.5% | CNBC

10-year Treasury yield climbs above 1.7% for 14-month high, 30-year rate briefly tops 2.5% The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped above 1.7% on Thursday, its highest level in more than a year, despite reassurance from the Federal Reserve that it had no plans to hike interest rates anytime soon, nor taper its bond-buying program. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 8 basis points to 1.719%.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

1-year change

Comparison: 10Y Real Yield (inv) + Spot Gold

Comparison: Copper/Gold Ratio + UST 10Y Yield

What If the U.S. Treasury Stopped Selling 10-Year Notes? – Bloomberg



Crude Oil WTI (USD/Bbl)

Oil Price Charts

We May Be Entering a New Commodities Supercycle – Bloomberg



12-month percentage change, Consumer Price Index, selected categories

12-month percentage change, Consumer Price Index, selected categories

Goldman’s junior bankers complain of crushing workload amid SPAC-fueled boom in Wall Street deals | CNBC

Goldman’s junior bankers complain of crushing workload amid SPAC-fueled boom in Wall Street deals Junior investment bankers at Goldman Sachs are suffering burnout from 100-hour work weeks and demanding bosses during a SPAC-fueled boom in deals, according to an internal survey done by a group of first-year analysts.

NYC man sells fart for $85, cashing in on NFT craze

Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4's. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks

1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I've covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn't take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it's extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation

I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I'll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

