Bank of America Warns Sell Signal Trigger! Bond Market Complete Chaos

source / The Money GPS

Wall Street is an interesting place. It’s where vultures go to have lunch. It’s where fortunes are made at the expense of the common person. There is employment however. There’s also serious fundamental problems with the entire system and how it works. It all starts from the central banks. The Fed was created in secret for a reason. Because if anyone found out what they were up to, it would have never been allowed to be created in the first place. Those who cheer on the Fed and their schemes are either seriously unaware of their intent, or are living in a different world.

$GPS

Wall Street optimism is close to flashing its first sell signal since 2007, Bank of America says | Markets Insider

Wall Street optimism is close to flashing its first sell signal since 2007, Bank of America says Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator rose in February to 59.2%, 1.1 points from sending a “sell” warning. The gauge tracks Wall Street bullishness and aims to indicate when optimism is overextended. The “neutral” rating suggests returns will be muted over the next 12 months, the bank added.

Exhibit 1: Sell Side Indicator just ~1ppt away from a “Sell” signal (as of 2/28/21)

No Title No Description

Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-02/wall-street-bullishness-close-to-flashing-contrarian-sell-signal

archive

This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal The market may be in rally mode to kick off March, but a challenging February brought on by a rising 10-year yield is still fresh in the minds of a mostly bullish Wall Street. A new note out of Bank of America Global Research on Monday will do nothing to alleviate the fresh concerns of the bulls.

A Drunk Man in the Snow: The Random Walk of Interest Rates | Guggenheim Investments

A Drunk Man in the Snow: The Random Walk of Interest Rates Investors’ reach for yield puts downward pressure on 10-year Treasury rates, likely rendering the current yield unsustainable. In the more obscure corner of the money market and banking statistics is the arcane data around bank reserves and money supply. One of the most important metrics in monetary theory is the money supply gauge referred to as M2.

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

JavaScript is not available. We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #inflation​ #bonds

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report