in Latest, Video

RED ALERT: Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread – Grand Solar Minimum [Feb 17, 2021]

— Ice Age Farmer

source

RED ALERT: Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread – Grand Solar Minimum

Texas’ Ag Commissioner has issued a RED ALERT as the power grid is down and our food supply is grinding to a halt. Agriculture is not “critical infrastructure,” and reports of blackouts tonight extend to ND, SD, NE — livestock producers unable to provide water to their animals, and farmers unable to deliver to grain elevators that are shut down.  Welcome to the Grand Solar Minimum.  Christian breaks down the latest on this developing situation.

FULL SHOW NOTES

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube

Download Podcast

gab@IceAgeFarmer

Telegram/IceAgeFarmer

#IceAgeFarmer

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

foodabundanceIce Age FarmerGrand Solar Minimumwarmth

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Bank of America Warns Sell Signal Trigger! Bond Market Complete Chaos

US Marines in the Sandino War 1926-1933