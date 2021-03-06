RED ALERT: Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread – Grand Solar Minimum
Texas’ Ag Commissioner has issued a RED ALERT as the power grid is down and our food supply is grinding to a halt. Agriculture is not “critical infrastructure,” and reports of blackouts tonight extend to ND, SD, NE — livestock producers unable to provide water to their animals, and farmers unable to deliver to grain elevators that are shut down. Welcome to the Grand Solar Minimum. Christian breaks down the latest on this developing situation.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube
•
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.