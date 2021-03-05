in Latest, Video

Protests in the streets as Lebanon pound hits all-time low

1 Comment

Protests in the streets as Lebanon pound hits all-time low

****News Topic 315*****

Protesters shut down roads as Lebanon pound hits all-time low

Protesters shut down roads as Lebanon pound hits all-time low

Protesters blocked roads with burning tyres and dumpsters across Lebanon on Tuesday after the currency tumbled to a new low in a financial meltdown that has fueled poverty. “We can’t bear it anymore…The dollar is going up and they don’t care about us.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouLebanon

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FranBrown
FranBrown
March 5, 2021

Coming to a country near you, as the dominoes collapse one by one. This is what the New World Order and the elites have planned for us all.

0
Reply

Canadian Hypocrisy Shines Embarrassingly With New Accusations of China’s Muslim Genocide