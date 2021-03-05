Protests in the streets as Lebanon pound hits all-time low
Protesters shut down roads as Lebanon pound hits all-time low
Protesters blocked roads with burning tyres and dumpsters across Lebanon on Tuesday after the currency tumbled to a new low in a financial meltdown that has fueled poverty. “We can’t bear it anymore…The dollar is going up and they don’t care about us.
Coming to a country near you, as the dominoes collapse one by one. This is what the New World Order and the elites have planned for us all.