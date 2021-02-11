This is HOW the Global Economy Can Collapse and How To Prepare

source / The Money GPS

There has been considerable investment in the financial markets right now. You can see this is particularly evident with tech stocks but now value stocks, commodities, and small caps have taken off to record high stock prices. There has been very low interest rates which create a boom cycle. This is fueling asset prices to rise.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

THANK YOU MR. POWELL, OUR HERO. Stock market at record highs. Penny stocks going berserk. U3 unemployment rate near record low. I keep hearing from comments that everything is fine and what I show is a lie. So why print? Why have interest rates at record low?

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 6.3%. Of course that's the seasonally adjusted number they like to show. Of course that doesn't include all of the people who have left the workforce, the underemployed, the people who have fallen off the statistic. But who cares, right?

We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer.

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food?

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

