How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!

COMMITMENT

— The Money GPS: Commit. Don’t wait. Commit now. (Instagram Dec 23, 2020)

 

Commitment is the most essential ingredient in terms of your future. Every day you commit to something, even if that is sitting on the couch. But you can commit to a better relationship. You can make a commitment to work more hours. You can always commit to making more sales phone calls, more personal visits, more resumes sent in. Take the leap now, and commit.

— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

What if the stimulus included more money for people. Is $1200 enough? $2000? Is this going to solve any deep rooted problems? What about the disgraceful 5600 pages filled with billions that have nothing to do with where people actually need help? #StimulusChecks #StimulusBill

BREXIT DEAL DONE?! For real this time? Could it really be? Seems like so long ago the word Brexit first popped up in the media, doesn’t it? #brexit #bojo #eu #Brexit #brexitdeal pic.twitter.com/kMM0u6gPjC

We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

December 26, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information.

December 26, 2020

“Commit first. Ask questions later. Take a step in and you will see that you’re already half way done. Anyone want to add any words, please do so in the comments. We all need encouragement and support, more now than ever for some.”

#TheMoneyGPS

The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset

