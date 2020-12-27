INFORMED CONSENT | INJECTING BALANCE INTO THE VACCINE DEBATE

INFORMED CONSENT – ICKONIC ORIGINAL FILM (2020) INJECTING BALANCE INTO VACCINE DEBATE
INFORMED CONSENT – ICKONIC ORIGINAL FILM (2020) INJECTING BALANCE INTO VACCINE DEBATE
The World is in turmoil, we live in unprecedented times where billions are locked up without an ending in sight, or is it? We’re told that a Vaccine is going to be what saves the World and brings us back to relative normality, the media are championing this idea with every minute of airtime they have, but is there another side to the story? Science says that the debate around the safety of Vaccines is settled, and that they’re safe and effective, but is that true?
In this film we speak to some great minds from the arena of Science and Medicine who argue very differently, as well as parents who know all too well that there is certainly a debate that needs to be had around the safety of Vaccines. You don’t hear both side of the debate in the Media or from your Doctor so how can you make an informed decision? Informed Consent shows you the other side and injects balance into a one sided Vaccine propaganda machine.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.