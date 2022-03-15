A Vaccine Déjà Vu

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On Monday, I was doing some research in Beckenham Library when I came across an unrelated story: an eight paragraph report on the front page of the BROMLEY & BECKENHAM TIMES, September 17, 1992 called Doctors in the dark over vaccine alert. You can read it here or below; the bottom line is that two vaccines for childhood diseases had been withdrawn but doctors hadn’t been properly informed.

There were concerns that they might cause mild meningitis. Mild meningitis is a bit like mild lung cancer, as anyone who has seen what this horrific infection can do will attest.

Most vaccines are developed over a period of years; the covid vaccines were developed in an incredibly short span of time without extensive testing, so we don’t know what effect they may have in the long term. As a man in his sixties who has often suffered poor health I had no hesitation in getting vaccinated, but younger people, especially women and girls, we don’t know what effects they might suffer long term.

All medications have side-effects which by and large affect different people in different ways. We have no idea if the current vaccines will cause sterility, infertility, long term problems with nausea or anything else. Yet, and this is what is so outrageous, some governments, most notably Canada, attempted to foist these vaccines on their entire populations using Draconian measures against dissenters. And in the case of Justin Trudeau, calling them Nazis when they resisted. How did we ever get here?

Covid-19 and its many mutations are now here to stay; the bottom line is that we will have to live with it, and if some of us die from it or with it, then so be it. None of us is going to live forever. The only practical solution is to treat it like influenza, which is what we should have done in the first place.

