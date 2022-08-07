John Campbell Trashes Anthony Fauci

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

John Campbell is a medical professional. Although technically a nurse, he has massive experience in his field as an educator. His PhD entitles him to designate himself Dr; he is the author of a textbook on pathology, and he has never taken money from Big Pharma.

He signed up with YouTube in May 2007 and his videos would typically clock up a few thousand views, sometimes a lot more, but also less. Then the pandemic and lockdowns happened. On November 26, 2020 he had 813k subscribers and close to 112 million views. As of 22.40 Saturday night (London time) he had 2.41 million subscribers and close to 525 million views.

Although he isn’t averse to using medical terminology, this is very much a channel for interested lay people. His videos are now devoted largely but not exclusively to Covid. Medical jargon aside, he is a plain speaker as his recent video about the sexual spread of monkeypox confirms. His August 6 video is called Covid optimism which happily is what it sounds like. The virus is waning, he says, notwithstanding the variants and a sudden massive increase in Japan.

It is reported that Anthony Fauci now wants to increase vaccinations and booster rates. What does Dr Campbell think of that suggestion? Not much. With typical reserve he doesn’t say Fauci is talking rubbish, outright, but as with his monkeypox video, he leaves the viewer in no doubt what he means.

“Really, I don’t think he’s doing his credibility any good at all by making statements like that.”

He gives one example – Joe Biden – fully vaccinated and double boosted yet has been infected again. He suggest Fauci should retire. He doesn’t think we are going to control the pandemic with vaccination.

What we are seeing is far greater infection rates combined with decreasing death rates, which he says is natural immunity. Others have been less diplomatic about Dr Fauci, including Rand Paul. What most doctors want is to combat the pandemic and save lives. What Dr Fauci’s handlers appear to want is compulsory mass vaccination and boosters for the entire population and vaccine passports. That isn’t medicine, it’s global tyranny.

