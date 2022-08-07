in Latest, Video

Russia Advances Deeper Into Bakhmut, Lynchpin of Ukraine’s Donbass Defence, Putin And Erdogan Forge Economic Alliance

311 Views 14 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Advances Deeper Into Bakhmut, Lynchpin of Ukraine’s Donbass Defence, Putin And Erdogan Forge Economic Alliance
News Topic 575

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Iraqis occupy parliament to demand an end to corruption