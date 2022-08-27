The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

While the world rightfully and stubbornly insists on returning life to normal, there is a significant wave of COVID-19, the Wonder Disease of the Great Reset, afflicting millions of people worldwide.

This is not an idle statement. While the statistical reports show only a moderate wave, personal experience suggests that the reason the wave looks so small is because many people have chosen to simply deal with the illness and wear it out without getting tested for it and undergoing all the drama that comes with a positive COVID-19 test.

Warning – personal experience coming:

I became aware of this while I was in the US finishing my trip there. The weekend before starting back home to Russia, I got sick. It was easy to try to explain away: Florida climate is extremely disagreeable to me, and I was returning there from my sort of “optimal zone” in the high country of Colorado. The trip was long, I was tired and ready to go home, but there was a lot of hard travel ahead. Sure, I thought, my body has had it and it picked up a cold.

Nope. But for almost two weeks, throughout the final weekend in the US and the two-day trip home, I became more and more ill. I resisted getting tested because – who wants to do that? It might stop my travel plans! So, I came home – retrieved my family, getting more and more ill all the time and then finally the “signature” of COVID-19, a particular sense that it brings, was more and more evident, and two weeks after starting it, I got a test.

Positive. Boom. Quarantine again. Boom. The kids both get it. Boom.

And so, here we go again. This is my experience, but I am betting that for many people reading this, there is quite a bit of resonance.

We want to be past this nonsense. Two years of madness and lockdowns and government lies hither and yon may have give a lot of us a good case of “the boy who cried ‘wolf!'” syndrome.

We don’t believe it, we won’t believe it. And that isn’t much help when there is a reality that at the very least, this American-made, Fauci-blessed bug is loose upon the earth, it cannot be stopped, and it apparently is not going away any time soon.

Now, all of this is not to incite panic. That doesn’t help anyone. But it does offer us to assess the reality of the situation that has been created for us and hopefully, to create some determination to take a course of action that might prevent something like this from happening again.

As many of us are aware, Dr. Anthony Fauci made an announcement earlier this week that he will retire from his post as US Chief Hypochondriac (director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) this December. Ostensibly, he seems to want to vanish from the spotlight before a Republican / MAGA Congress is seated in 2022. That is the easy political take on this, but it seems far too easy.

The more likely game here is that Dr. Fauci knows he is getting away with murder, yea, nearly genocide on a global scale, and he knows he can get away with it because the American people are not going to hold him to account.

How can this be? Easy. Dr. Fauci, the news and social media, Big Tech, the Biden government and the Great Resetters have done their jobs very well. They have now created a significant, dangerous and deadly pathogen and such a nest of lies surrounding it that many Americans and citizens the world over no longer wish to hear about COVID-19 or what it can do.

Once that attitude was set, then it became more and more possible to let the truth be known about it. Now, that information is publicly available. You are about to see a sample of it, and it is quite shocking in what it says, as well as what it tells us about the nature of this illness.

This information is not Conspiracy Theory nuttery. It is on the Johns Hopkins group of websites, and that institution has a long history of calling things straight.

Let’s have a look at some excerpted material here, but please go to the site and read more. I have added emphases where it seemed appropriate to do so:

Long COVID: Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 What causes symptoms in COVID long haulers? SARS-CoV-2 can attack the body in a range of ways, causing damage to the lungs, heart, nervous system, kidneys, liver and other organs. Mental health problems can arise from grief and loss, unresolved pain or fatigue, or from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors are seeing a spectrum of symptoms after acute COVID-19, some of which would be expected after other critical illnesses. Some are minor, but other people may need continuing care and even readmission to the hospital. Similar, lingering problems can affect patients with other serious illnesses. But it is notable that post-COVID-19 syndrome is not just afflicting people who were very sick with the coronavirus: Some patients who were never severely ill with COVID-19 are experiencing long-term symptoms. Breathing Issues after COVID-19 A bad case of COVID-19 can produce scarring and other permanent problems in the lungs, but even mild infections can cause persistent shortness of breath — getting winded easily after even light exertion. Lung recovery after COVID-19 is possible, but takes time. Experts say it can take months for a person’s lung function to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Breathing exercises and respiratory therapy can help. Heart Problems in COVID Long Haulers SARS-CoV-2 infection can leave some people with heart problems, including inflammation of the heart muscle. In fact, one study showed that 60% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had signs of ongoing heart inflammation, which could lead to the common symptoms of shortness of breath, palpitations and rapid heartbeat. This inflammation appeared even in those who had had a mild case of COVID-19 and who had no medical issues before they got sick. Kidney Damage from COVID-19 If the coronavirus infection caused kidney damage, this can raise the risk of long-term kidney disease and the need for dialysis. Loss of Taste and Smell after COVID-19 The senses of smell and taste are related, and because the coronavirus can affect cells in the nose, having COVID-19 can result in lost or distorted senses of smell (anosmia) or taste. Before and after people become ill with COVID-19, they might lose their sense of smell or taste entirely, or find that familiar things smell or taste bad, strange or different. For about a quarter of people with COVID-19 who have one or both of these symptoms, the problem resolves in a couple of weeks. But for most, these symptoms persist. Though not life-threatening, prolonged distortion of these senses can be devastating and can lead to lack of appetite, anxiety and depression. Some studies suggest that there’s a 60% to 80% chance that these people will see improvement in their sense of smell within a year. Neurologic Problems in Long COVID Neurologist Arun Venkatesan, M.D., Ph.D., says, “Some individuals develop medium to long-term symptoms following COVID infection, including brain fog, fatigue, headaches and dizziness. The cause of these symptoms is unclear but is an active area of investigation.” Cognitive Problems and Mental Health after COVID-19 Can COVID-19 increase a person’s risk for anxiety, depression and cognitive issues? A study of COVID-19’s impact on mental and emotional well-being conducted by Johns Hopkins experts in psychiatry, cognition (thinking, reasoning and remembering) and mental health found that these problems were common among a diverse sample of COVID-19 survivors. Cognitive impairment after acute coronavirus infection can have a severe impact on a person’s life. Long-haul COVID patients may experience changes in the way they think, concentrate, speak and remember, and these symptoms can affect their ability to work or even maintain activities of daily living. After recovering from the coronavirus, some people are left with lingering anxiety, depression and other post-COVID mental health issues. Physical changes such as pain and weakness can be complicated by long periods of isolation, stress from job loss and financial difficulties, and grief from the deaths of loved ones and the loss of good health.

Folks, what other disease in nature causes so much damage?

What is more (forgive the personal reflection again), a lot of these things listed above have been in my own experience from the first go-round with this, and now, here it is again. The story that COVID doesn’t go after children is bosh – both my kids – my three year old and my seven-month old have it. Right now, and my three year old is having it for the second time.

So, is this just an isolated event? Maybe. That is for everyone reading this to compare with his or her own personal experience with the disease. My guess is that it is not. There is nothing particularly special about my personal health or that of my family members, yet this is our experience. I bring it up because it seems wise to point out that this is something to consider.

So, what do we do? Panic?

Hell, no. My personal response to all this is alarm when it comes to my children, and some concern about their future, but that is it. It does NOT come across to me as justification for receiving any form of vaccine, because part of the experience I heard over and over in the US is that vaccinated people were getting COVID-19 anyway. The vaccines themselves are also repeatedly pointed to as the instrument of injury and death for thousands of people who received it. This is also not Conspiracy Nuttery, unless the Centers for Disease Control maintain their VAERS database to promote conspiracy theories.

What this points at for me is simple: There is now a “ruling elite” in the world. They exist in the United States and in Western Europe primarily. They are secular liberals in the greatest degree and at their core, and they are increasingly convinced that the problem with the world is too many people. The Great Reset appears to be their plan for dealing with their biggest problem: too many of you and me.

COVID-19 is part of this. It may not have been intended (though there are many voices that insist it was), but whether intended or not, it is certainly useful to the Cause.

By lying over and over, even in the crazy, shifting narrative way it was done this time, the Great Resetters have cowed the public into accepting that we have no voice and no way or power to resist the Plan. We can read things like the Johns Hopkins report with a foggy brain, not from the Coof, but from Big Tech’s repeated browbeating and censorship of this material for the last almost three years.

Nothing to see here, we think as we read about such radically destructive agents as COVID-19 or the confiscation of farmers’ properties, or the imposition of radical anti-people policies at home and world over.

This experience woke me up a bit. Perhaps in reading what I wrote, it might wake a few more up. We need to be awake and aware, as wise as serpents and as gentle as doves, so the Master has told us.

Hopefully this helps.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report