The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zaporozhie NPP disconnected from Ukraine grid. 20% of electric supply lost
The Duran: Episode 1367
