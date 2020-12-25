Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine — Dr Vernon Coleman

Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine
(BrandNewTube – video)
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why it is impossible for patients to give informed consent to the vaccine, and he exposes what he believes is a huge unreported scandal involving the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
— TRANSCRIPT —
Covid-19 Vaccine Possible Side Effects
(BrandNewTube – video)
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains some of the possible side-effects of the covid-19 vaccine.
— TRANSCRIPT —
Here’s What Will Happen Next…
(BrandNewTube – video)
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains what we can expect in 2021.
— TRASCRIPT —
URGENT News about the Covid-19 Vaccine
(BrandNewTube – video)
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, exposes a remarkable truth about the covid-19 vaccine.
— TRANSCRIPT —
Please click on the following link to see the report containing important information about the covid-19 vaccine
CDC Covid-19 Vaccine
Please share widely.
PDF of Vernon Coleman’s banned book called, ‘Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History’
PDF of Vernon Coleman’s banned booklet called, ‘Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.