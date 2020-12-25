$600 For You. Billions For Them. People Are At the Breaking Point and Stimulus Won’t Fix It

source

Look around and see how many people are getting into the market. Look at how many believe it will never stop. And why? Why is this belief so persistent? Is it a reality? Or is it simply what people want? The Fed and other central banks have done such an excellent job of clearly doing their best to devalue the currency, destroying their primary function of price stability, in an effort to juice asset prices, while at the same time suggesting they do not factor asset prices into the equation for their decisions. This is when the lies have gone out of control, and those in control are not acting in anyone’s best interest but a small group, hiding in the shadows.

Senators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage | TheHill

Senators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Senate Minority Leader (D-N.Y.) and Sen. (R-Pa.) reached an agreement late Saturday night on language to curtail the Federal Reserve’s special lending authorities, setting the stage for passage of a coronavirus relief deal and an omnibus spending package as early as Sunday. At around 9 p.m.

Airlines Get $15 Billion Payroll Reimbursement in Funding Deal – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-21/airlines-get-15-billion-payroll-reimbursement-in-funding-deal?srnd=premium-canada

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St. Big money is turning its back on companies that aren’t conforming to one simple idea… Sustainability. And it’s fueling one of the biggest transfers of capital the world has ever seen. In fact, within a year, 77% of institutional investors will stop buying into companies that aren’t, in some way, sustainable.

Searching for the next buyers of this bull market with inflows surging and the consensus long

Searching for the next buyers of this bull market with inflows surging and the consensus long With the stock market up nearly 70% in less than nine months, in a year when the S&P 500 made a new record high an average of every eight trading days, as individual investors have already thrown unprecedented sums into equities over six weeks and fund managers’ cash reserves sit near eight-year lows – who are the next ready buyers of this bull market?

The World’s CFOs Have a Dire Message for Real-Estate Investors – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-18/the-world-s-cfos-have-a-dire-message-for-real-estate-investors?srnd=premium-canada

Musk Inquires About Moving ‘Large Transactions’ to Bitcoin – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-20/musk-inquires-about-moving-large-transactions-to-bitcoin

bitcoin vs all assets.jpg (1023×630)

No Title No Description

bitcoin etf flows.jpg (586×478)

No Title No Description

Covid: How Unemployment has pushed workers to the edge

Pain, despair and poverty reach fever pitch for unemployed workers Randy Chase has lived in his pickup truck for months. Luckily, the tiny cab of his 1996 Nissan is easy to heat and that’s a life saver in the sub-freezing winter chill outside of Denver. So, armed with a gas-powered generator and a small electric heater, the 57-year-old makes do.

A Speculative Frenzy Is Sweeping Wall Street and World Markets – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-19/a-speculative-frenzy-is-sweeping-wall-street-and-world-markets

1240x-1.png (1240×697)

No Title No Description

1240x-1.png (1240×697)

No Title No Description

1240x-1.png (1240×697)

No Title No Description

1240x-1.png (1240×697)

No Title No Description

1240x-1.png (1240×697)

No Title No Description

Overly Bullish Speculators Front-Run “Santa Claus” 12-18-20 – RIA

Overly Bullish Speculators Front-Run “Santa Claus” 12-18-20 – RIA In this issue of “Overly Bullish Speculators Front-Run ‘Santa Claus'” Last week, we discussed the market approaching the 3750 year-end price target we had established back in August. To wit: “That target was derived when I previously set out several ‘risk/reward ranges.’

This video was recorded the day before. I am working on a full breakdown on the bill that was passed…

There is considerable debt that has been accumulated in 2020. We have also seen stocks going higher especially tech stocks. More people are moving money, cash, debt into technology stocks at this time. The financial system is full of institutions flush with money and a blank check to invest more capital into stock buybacks instead of advancing their corporations.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report