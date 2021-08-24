A friend of mine was vaccinated against the Coronavirus / COVID-19 virus some while back. That friend, like many others I know, talked about being “happy to be vaccinated” against this illness. Many people who get vaccinated no doubt feel quite a sense of relief afterwards, thinking that the trepidation is over and that they are protected from this nasty illness.

That is as one ought to feel about being vaccinated against such illnesses as we have vaccines for: Measles, Polio, Rubella, Mumps, Hepatitis and so on. While there has been some speculation that vaccines cause autism in children – a controversy that raged a few years ago among American parents, the largest segment of the population had come to accept MMR vaccines as a mere matter of course, and the extremely rare incidence of these illnesses seems to bear testimony to the fact that they work, and there has been very little evidence of the vaccines’ danger, aside from this uptick in concern that happened in recent years.

But something is happening to a large number of people who have received the SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccines, particularly Pfizer and Moderna version in the US and Sputnik in Russia: Many of them are getting very sick, many have died, and a number of them are exhibiting illnesses that otherwise would not have occurred.

One such example is Hepatitis. Some news that came to me made me do a little looking around in medical journals about the question of whether COVID-19 vaccines have had any connection to Hepatitis in the liver. This is what I found, excerpted from the National Institutes of Health PMC website:

Autoimmune hepatitis developing after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine: Causality or casualty? ,1,∗ ,2 ,1 and 3 Author information Article notes Copyright and License information Disclaimer To the Editor: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has been associated with the development of autoimmune processes.[1], [2], [3], [4] Molecular mimicry has been suggested as a potential mechanism for these associations.1 In an in vitro study, Vojdani et al. 5 showed that antibodies against the spike protein S1 of SARS-CoV-2 had high affinity against the following human tissue proteins: transglutaminase 3, transglutaminase 2, anti-extractable nuclear antigen, nuclear antigen, and myelin basic protein. As this is the same viral protein that the vaccine mRNA codes for, it is plausible that these vaccines may unmask autoimmune diseases in predisposed patients. Recently, several cases of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) developing days after COVID-19 vaccination, have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), reinforcing the possibility of vaccine-induced autoimmunity.6 We have recently treated a 35-year-old Caucasian female in her third month postpartum, who developed autoimmune hepatitis after COVID-19 vaccination. During pregnancy, she was diagnosed with gestational hypertension and started on labetalol 100 mg bid. C-section was performed without any complications, and patient was discharged from the hospital on labetalol for blood pressure control. She resumed her job as a healthcare provider in mid-December, and received her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on January 4th. After 1 week, she started developing generalized pruritus, then choluria, and finally noticed jaundice, presenting to the emergency room on day +13 after COVID-19 vaccination… To our knowledge, this is the first reported episode of autoimmune hepatitis developing post-COVID-19 vaccination, raising concern regarding the possibility of vaccine-induced autoimmunity. As causality cannot be proven, it is possible that this association is just coincidental. However, severe cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are characterized by an autoinflammatory dysregulation that contributes to tissue damage.1 As the viral spike protein appears to be responsible for this,1,5 it is plausible that spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals. In support of this, several cases of ITP have been reported days after COVID-19 vaccination.6 Several atypical features of her presentation deserve further discussion. First, immunoglobulin G levels were not elevated as typically reported for autoimmune hepatitis. However, Hartl et al. recently reported that ~10% of patients with autoimmune hepatitis had normal immunoglobulin G levels at presentation.7Second, histology revealed the presence of eosinophils, which are more commonly seen with drug or toxin induced liver injury. However, they can be found in cases of autoimmune hepatitis.8 It is also possible that we could be in the presence of a vaccine-related drug-induced liver injury with features of autoimmune hepatitis, as previously described for nitrofurantoin or minocycline.9 In line with this, the patient has already started a prednisone taper, as patients with well documented drug-induced AIH do not typically show relapses after steroid discontinuation.10 Finally, symptoms developed 6 days after vaccination, which instinctively appears as a short period of time. However, latency periods after vaccination of just days have been observed in prior reports.6 , 11 In summary, autoimmune hepatitis developed in a healthy 35-year-old female in her third month postpartum. Whether there exists a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and the development of autoimmune hepatitis remains to be determined. We are hopeful that this manuscript will not discourage healthcare providers from getting and prescribing COVID-19 vaccines, but that it will raise awareness about potential side effects that will likely emerge as we continue to vaccinate more people. Only long-term follow-up of large cohorts of patients receiving the vaccine will answer the question as to whether it increases the risk of autoimmune conditions. Until then, healthcare providers are encouraged to remain vigilant.

Vigilant? What we see here is a bit of propaganda infecting (no pun intended) a medical journal entry. We are hopeful that this manuscript will not discourage health providers from… prescribing COVID-19 vaccines…

Why be hopeful for that? This is just one report but VAERS in the United States is pointing to a lot of deaths resulting after administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Look how Google is handling it, though:

This looks like the Google equivalent of nothing to see here. Just move along, move along.

However, we have a number of 9,318 deaths reported in a Reuters piece dated July 26th 2021. Reuters gives us a “Fact Check”, saying that the reports of death “do not imply causality.”

Wow. So, what did cause these deaths? Meteors? Cancer? Aliens?

It is empirically true that the VAERS system does not diagnose cause-of-death. But Reuters is playing with words to keep up the narrative. In all these stories, the same thing happens: Vaccine administered, shortly thereafter, patient is dead. Some patients do have other health conditions, and some are very elderly, or weakened by pre-existing conditions. But they are still dead, and the vaccine was the “change element” introduced that made the difference.

And what of the many other VAERS reports showing young, healthy individuals with no other health problems of any kind who also turn up dead after getting the shot? These exist on the VAERS database and in great numbers. VAERS, by the way is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yes, the CDC itself. Just saying…

VAERS is available to anybody who wishes to use it to obtain or submit reports. Here is their site. My data run through their site today comprises the following search parameters: COVID-19 Vaccine, January 2021 through August 2021, death.

Today’s run gave me these stats, for death only:

This is just the tail end of the report. More than 5,000 deaths by my parameters, and you can read some of the descriptions in my screenshot. A second crude run which included severe illness, emergency room visits and hospitalization increased the count to 8,117 such events.

I highly recommend my readers run this search for themselves. It is not difficult, and you can see for yourself.

What amazes me about all of this is the propaganda push to say “everything is fine!”

This has had an effect, unfortunately, on Donald Trump as he speaks around the country in presumed preparation for the next run for the Presidency. He is unabashedly in support of vaccination – to paraphrase his own words, he said “of course I am for it; I have to be for it; I created the program for its development!”

This has been earning him some “Boo!” responses. The vaccine drive in the US appears to have hit its peak, and new vaccinations are occurring very slowly now. As the vx numbers fall, the pressure from local, state and federal governments, as well as corporations, goes on the increase, even to the point of mandating vaccination (which is illegal since no vaccine is actually FDA approved yet in the United States).

However, President Trump also says, “Everyone should be free to make their own choice.” This is not undoing the boos, and it is probably fair to say that the Biden mandate attempts are bad for the Trump campaign at this point. We will have to see what Mr. Trump does to reverse this. Given his honesty, it should be fairly easy for him to accomplish.

Had the vaccination program been kept strictly voluntary and honest, probably there would be a whole lot more people vaccinated, not only in the US about anywhere such a policy is followed. People do not want to be forced to do medical things to themselves by any authority other than their free will. Why should they? Governments don’t seem to realize that (or they have a reason for purposely not recognizing this), and that is causing the resistance.

The more mandates are put in place, the more resistance there will be. It is unclear if there will be enough resistance in sheeple countries like the US and Canada to throw the mandaters off their backs, but in Russia, there has not been much success in trying to force a population already highly distrustful of its government to trust its government. We know the politics at play, the Russians say, and we are not going to listen to it. Let the politicians play their games, but not with our lives.

This seems a reasonable attitude to me.

