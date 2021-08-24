American new colonialism in the Baltic States | The Baltic Word

The Baltic States were the first to successfully integrate Europe: Soviet military bases were replaced by NATO bases. Powerful enterprises built during the USSR closed. And freedom of movement around Europe turned out to be a mass exodus of able-bodied youth to work in Western Europe. After the collapse of the USSR, the main motive…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Start your online Earning at home right now. Spend more time with your family and earn. Start bringing 105$/hour just on a computer. Very easy way to make your life happy and earn continuously. Everyone starts without any investment. Visit for more details.↓↓↓↓
Here→→→→→ http://www.ExtraRich1.com