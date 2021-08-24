in Links, Latest

American new colonialism in the Baltic States | The Baltic Word

50 Views 1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

The Baltic States were the first to successfully integrate Europe: Soviet military bases were replaced by NATO bases. Powerful enterprises built during the USSR closed. And freedom of movement around Europe turned out to be a mass exodus of able-bodied youth to work in Western Europe. After the collapse of the USSR, the main motive…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Baltic StatesAmericanew colonialism

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Samuel
Samuel
August 24, 2021
Rate this article :
     

Start your online Earning at home right now. Spend more time with your family and earn. Start bringing 105$/hour just on a computer. Very easy way to make your life happy and earn continuously. Everyone starts without any investment. Visit for more details.↓↓↓↓

Here→→→→→ http://www.ExtraRich1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Samuel
-1
Reply

Covid Vaccines linked to hepatitis – but MSM won’t tell you [Video]

Marandi on the US Defeat in Afghanistan