Marandi on the US Defeat in Afghanistan

By Steve Brown…

In an interview Thursday, August 18th, Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University discussed the sweeping victory of the Taliban, why the Taliban’s forces were largely unopposed by the Afghan Army subsequent to US departure of troops, and why the United States intentionally created chaos upon its withdrawal.

With a US withdrawal agreement already in place — negotiated months earlier between the US and the Taliban, and updated by the present regime, we’ve all been puzzled about the chaotic US military withdrawal. The result is a ringing triumph for the Taliban and an apparent stinging defeat for the United States. But is it?

Pepe Escobar’s ‘Empire of Chaos’ may provide historic background to such chaos, while Marandi provides depth to that meaning. According to Marandi, Iran has been negotiating with the Taliban about the future of the region for almost twenty years. Marandi’s article ‘Flight from Kabul and the Legacy of General Soleimani’ explains that General Soleimani established Iran’s policy of negotiation with the Taliban. (Iran’s General Soleimani was assassinated by the United States in 2020.)

Marandi believes that the Taliban has reformed over the years, based on its experience governing large areas of the country ever since the invasion and occupation of the country, by the United States late in 2001. But Marandi says that opinion is divided in Iran on how reasonably — or not — the Taliban may rule.

Marandi says the Afghan National Army failed to fight primarily due to agreements with Iran, and China-Russia via back-channels. That agreement promised a peaceful transition of power to the Taliban. The controversy concerns how much the CIA knew about such peace negotiations, and whether it was a failure of US intelligence that allowed this largely peaceful transition of power to occur. Regardless, the US-CIA has obviously been caught wrong-footed.

In response to the actions of Russia, China, and Iran, with regard to arranging the Taliban’s unopposed assumption of power in Afghanistan versus the Afghan National Army, the United States and CIA sought to create as much havoc as possible upon their retreat. The goal of such provoked havoc is identical to that of NSA chief Brzezinski’s thinking almost fifty years ago, when Brzezinski and the CIA engineered Operation Cyclone to provoke the Soviets.

In other words, by leaving Afghanistan in chaos, the intention of the United States is to provoke civil war there. Why? Because just as the CIA and NSA advisor planned almost fifty years ago, civil war in Afghanistan benefits US interests by destabilizing Afghanistan’s neighbors. Civil war in Afghanistan negatively impacts Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan; and that is what the United States wants. Likewise, such neighboring instability prevents humanitarian aid and progressive development of people, minerals, resources in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, when that development does not benefit US trade and corporate power. The Empire of Chaos indeed.

Now the CIA-underwritten western media is braying and screaming for civil war in Afghanistan anew, to provoke opinion in favor of continuing war and destruction there. The goal is to destabilize the entire region since America can’t have it. And beyond the current news cycle, CIA-State will, in the background, continue with its attempt to destabilize the region by pursuing the same agenda it pursued there almost half a century ago: global hegemonic dominance by force of arms. That’s because CIA-State knows nothing other than death and destruction as its modus operandi, and believes the best interest of their global hegemonic is served by chaos…



The Empire of Chaos, indeed.

[A brief commentary by Mr Marandi appears here and full version interview: https://www.breakthroughnews.org/post/view-from-iran-us-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-reflects-a-weakened-empire-with-mohammad-marandi ]

Steve Brown author and editor on geopolitical strategy & conflicts; contributor to The Duran, Fort Russ News, Strategika51, Herland Report, Ron Paul Institute; Southfront. twitter@newsypaperz

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report