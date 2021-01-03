Dillon Read & Co. Inc. & The Aristocracy of Stock Profits

- Why I Wrote This Story
- I. Brady, Bush, Bechtel & “the Boys”
- II. A Rothschild Man
- III. RJR Nabisco
- IV. Narco Dollars in the 1980s — Mena, Arkansas; South Central L.A.
- V. Leveraged Buyouts
- VI. A Parting of the Ways
- VII. “HUD is a Sewer”
- VIII. Dillon’s Investment in Cornell
- IX. Cornell Corrections
- X. The Clinton Administration: Progressives for For-Profit Prisons
- XI. Hamilton Securities Group
- XII. A Note on Protecting the Brand with Dirty Tricks
- XIII. “You are Going to Prison” — 1996
- XIV. Enforcement Terrorism — 1997
- XV. Dillon Read — Cashing Out on Cornell
- XVI. Financial Coup d’Etat — 1998
- XVII. Private Banking & the Profitable Liquidation of Every Place
- XVIII. Through the Via Dolorosa
This story was originally published in 2006.
