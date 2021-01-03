Printing Money Worked To Pump Up Markets, and That’s A Huge Problem. Here’s Why.

source / The Money GPS

The investment world has really changed in 2020, it seems. Retail investors have outperformed hedge funds. Risk tolerance has accelerated. Portfolios have grown for those in equities by a large margin. But many have forgot to ask, what got us here in the first place?

Central Bank Assets for Euro Area (11-19 Countries) Source: European Central Bank Release: Weekly Financial Statements of the Eurosystem Units: Frequency: Notes: A longer history for this series is available on the monthly series ECBASSETS. Copyright, 2016, European Central Bank (ECB). Reprinted with permission. Suggested Citation:

This Christmas, Wall Street is partying like it’s 1999 Retirement accounts are ending the year in better shape than we could possibly have expected. But stock prices and investor euphoria are now in dangerous territory. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m starting to hear echoes of another Christmas when a boom gave way to years of bitter disappointment.

Gold prices have increased with the amount of global net negative-yielding debt Gold continued its strong June, closing the week higher (LBMA 0.8%, XAU 0.7%) for the sixth straight week. It was as high as $1,440 on Tuesday, but gave up some of its gains late in the week as Fed Chairman Powell made comments that a 50bps cut in July was ‘too much’.

How the pandemic drove massive stock market gains, and what happens next The pandemic turned 2020 into a year of unprecedented events – not the least of which was the swift crash and then record-fast recovery of the stock market. The market’s race higher has been in stark contrast to an economy that has been growing slowly.

US banks rack up $200bn in fines and penalties over 20 years The six largest US banks are close to hitting a milestone $200bn paid out in fines and penalties globally since the turn of the century, according to a new tally by advocacy group Better Markets.

The stock market is rising higher and higher. There has never been a time in which so many investors have been putting money like this into the markets before. More tech stocks are becoming household names. Many unicorns are born every day. Billion dollar companies with excessive debt, SPAC deals, and IPO’s are absorbing the insatiable investor appetite.

