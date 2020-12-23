Boris Johnson cancels Christmas & places UK in Tier 4 restrictions
The Duran: Episode 835.
More areas of England could be moved to tier 4 restrictions
Covid-19: More areas of England could be moved to tier 4 restrictions
Ministers are deciding whether more areas of England should be placed under the toughest coronavirus restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19. Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said No 10 would make a judgement on whether the current rules were strong enough.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.