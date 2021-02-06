Amazon has new Hunter Biden book #1 under “Chinese Biographies”
SHORTS 3
ROFL Hunter Biden’s new book is #1 on Amazon under “Chinese Biographies”
ROFL Hunter Biden’s new book is #1 on Amazon under “Chinese Biographies”
Hahahahaaaa.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
It beggars belief. I don’t suppose for one moment he’s written it – it’s been ghosted. Crack heads can’t string a sentence together, let alone use a dictionary. I shan’t be buying it.