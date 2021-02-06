EU External Affairs Commissioner Borrell Humiliated by Russia’s Lavrov
EU chief diplomat accused of kow-towing to Russia for vaccines on embarrassing Moscow visit
The EU’s top diplomat on Friday called for the bloc to turn to Russia to make up its shortfall in vaccine supplies in a humiliating visit to Moscow that drew a sharp rebuke from the United States.
Borrell stands by as Lavrov calls EU ‘unreliable partner’
In Moscow, foreign policy chief faces questions about EU’s human rights record and publicly criticizes US.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell paid a rare visit to Moscow on Friday and stood by as his host, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, called the EU an “unreliable partner” and accused European leaders of lying about Alexei Navalny’s poisoning.
I should have liked to be a fly on the wall!