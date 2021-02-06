UK bans CGTN Chinese News network, as media cold war begins
The Duran: Episode 879
Beijing accuses Britain of ‘double standards and political suppression’ after CGTN news network banned by UK regulator
Beijing accuses Britain of ‘double standards and political suppression’ after CGTN news network banned by UK regulator
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it “firmly opposes” the decision of the British regulator to strip Beijing-based English-language news channel, CGTN, of its license to broadcast in the UK.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Will most of the US paid Chinese networks also be banned?