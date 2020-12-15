Mass infiltration of UK firms by Chinese Communist Party
Leaked files expose mass infiltration of UK firms by Chinese Communist Party including AstraZeneca, Rolls Royce, HSBC and Jaguar Land Rover
Loyal members of Chinese Communist Party are working in British consulates, universities and for some of the UK’s leading companies, The Mail on Sunday can reveal Leaked database of 1.95m registered party members reveals how Beijing’s malign influence now stretches into almost every corner of British life, including defence firms,
A Secret Agreement That Allows Chinese Spies To Roam Free In Switzerland Was Exposed This Week
Details of a little known agreement between Switzerland and China that allowed Chinese “spies” to enter Switzerland at Swiss taxpayers’ expense have leaked this week. The deal, which was signed in 2015 and is up for renewal, “lays out terms for Chinese agents to travel to Switzerland and interview suspected Chinese nationals that Swiss authorities wished to deport,” according a report by The Guardian.
