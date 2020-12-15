in Latest, Video

President Kamala, Vice President John Kerry?

Biden names John Kerry as ‘climate czar’ in new administration

President-elect on Monday named former Secretary of State as special envoy to lead his administration’s efforts to fight climate change. Kerry will be the “climate czar” for the incoming administration, coordinating programs that are expected to stretch across multiple agencies while leading efforts at a White House that may need to look for avenues beyond Congress to advance climate priorities.

Sue Rarick
December 15, 2020

A hmmmmm moment – With the US now an Oligarch state – is this a plus for Putin who is very experienced dealing with oligarchs.

