Regime change & color revolutions. Meet Biden’s National Security Team
The Duran: Episode 807.
“America Is Back”: Beltway Hawks Giddy Over Biden’s National Security ‘A-Team’
Biden’s message Tuesday as he unveiled the first six members of his national security and foreign policy team and let them speak for the first time is that “America is back” and is “ready to lead the world” once again.
