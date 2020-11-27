Trump better than ever in election Q & A with triggered press
Trump smacks down WH reporter Jeff Mason — ‘You’re just a lightweight, don’t ever talk to the President that way’
“Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way. I’m going to go with another question,” Trump punked Jeff Mason. “Just so you understand, this election was a fraud. So, no, I can’t say that at all.
It’s about time the press learned some manners and decorum. Learning not to lie is next.