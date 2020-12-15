Bill Gates on CNN, “normal” may return in 2022, but only if we obey rules

****News Topic 203*****

Video: Bill Gates Says Lockdowns Should Carry On Into 2022

Video: Bill Gates Says Lockdowns Should Carry On Into 2022 A State Senator in New Jersey wants the coronavirus vaccine made mandatory for all school age children, despite them being the least at risk group. Middlesex Democrat Senator Joseph Vitale also wants to eliminate exemptions that have been used in the past to prevent their children from receiving shots.

Piers Morgan Slammed After Caught Not Wearing Mask In Public

Piers Morgan Slammed After Caught Not Wearing Mask In Public An anti-lockdown protester staged a one man demonstration in a California branch of Costco, telling shoppers, “Don’t let them do it!” “Don’t let them do it! You know why we’re under this lockdown right now – because all the information that’s coming out about COVID, they know it’s a farce,” said the man.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report