Bill Gates buys up massive amounts of U.S. farmland
****News Topic 253*****
Bill Gates Buying Up Huge Amount of Farmland While ‘Great Reset’ Tells Americans Future is No Private Property
Bill Gates Buying Up Huge Amount of Farmland While ‘Great Reset’ Tells Americans Future is No Private Property
Nike, Coca-Cola and Apple, three corporations that vehemently supported the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd, are lobbying against a US ban on imports of products produced by Chinese slave labor.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Gates is instinctively a monopolist so he wants to control the food supply. However he is in his twilight years and he is not immortal no matter how strenuously he tries to be. His pal Buffet will go first, quite soon, as he is already 90. Gates has three children so any of them could continue his legacy but it is doubtful. The world is changing and the future will be very different than the past which gave birth to the oligarchs. Their day in the sun is almost over and they will all soon be consigned to the dustbin… Read more »
I don’t think you’re aware of the all-encompassing influence of those supporting Agenda 30. It isn’t simply billionaires who are interested in implementing this plan. We are living through a technocratic takeover in which national governments will be subservient to, or be replaced by ‘experts’ in the fields of health, science, education and technology. We see it happening with social media where three of the IT cabal have silenced a sitting president and are now proceeding to dictate what they consider to be acceptable speech to the rest of the world. They are acting as proxies for left-wing governments, just… Read more »
Alex, you appear to be unaware of Agenda 21-30, a product of the Trilateral Commission and the Davos set. Agenda 21-30 (which has been in the making for decades) is built upon the predicate that the only way to save the planet is for human beings to be moved to dedicated urban areas – into high density housing where private vehicles will not be allowed and people will be forced to use public transportation. They will have their travel limited (enter vaccine passports, stage left) and will not be permitted to enter rural areas, which will be fenced off and… Read more »