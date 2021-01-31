in Latest, Video

Bill Gates whines about mean people on the internet

Bill Gates whines about mean people on the internet

Bill Gates shocked by conspiracy theories about him and Fauci, suggests social media firms may help censor such ‘evil’ talk

Bill Gates shocked by Covid conspiracy theories about him and Fauci, suggests social media firms may help censor such ‘evil’ talk

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is looking to possibly enlist the help of Big Tech to help censor offending online voices after he and US Covid-19 czar Anthony Fauci were victimized by “evil” conspiracy theories.

Alex ChristoforouBill Gates

FranBrown
FranBrown
January 31, 2021

He needs to get a grip!

David Robertson
David Robertson
January 31, 2021

By calling for censorship of personal criticism against him Gates is justifying that criticism. Like many in his position he is blind to his own corruption and hypocrisy. The old saying that “if you can’t take the heat stay out of the kitchen” comes to mind.

Stan
Stan
January 31, 2021

How about all the victims in India? Get real

