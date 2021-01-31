Bill Gates whines about mean people on the internet
Bill Gates shocked by Covid conspiracy theories about him and Fauci, suggests social media firms may help censor such ‘evil’ talk
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is looking to possibly enlist the help of Big Tech to help censor offending online voices after he and US Covid-19 czar Anthony Fauci were victimized by “evil” conspiracy theories.
He needs to get a grip!
By calling for censorship of personal criticism against him Gates is justifying that criticism. Like many in his position he is blind to his own corruption and hypocrisy. The old saying that “if you can’t take the heat stay out of the kitchen” comes to mind.
How about all the victims in India? Get real