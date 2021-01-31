Macron Flounders; Le Pen Surges
Marine Le Pen polling close to Macron after double-digit defeat in last French presidential election.
A recent survey found far-right leader Marine Le Pen polling neck-and-neck with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time.
A recent survey found far-right leader Marine Le Pen polling neck-and-neck with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time. Le Pen and Macron competed against each other in the 2017 presidential runoff race in which Macron soundly defeated Le Pen with 66% of the vote to her 33% support.
