Macron Flounders; Le Pen Surges

Macron Flounders; Le Pen Surges

A recent survey found far-right leader Marine Le Pen polling neck-and-neck with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time.

A recent survey found far-right leader Marine Le Pen polling neck-and-neck with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time. Le Pen and Macron competed against each other in the 2017 presidential runoff race in which Macron soundly defeated Le Pen with 66% of the vote to her 33% support.

David Robertson
David Robertson
January 31, 2021

As P.T. Barnum said: “No one ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the people”. Therefore we should not be surprised when they manifest their lack of insight by invariably voting for patent political frauds.

