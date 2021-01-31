2021 Store Closures Expected To Hit 10,000! Job Losses 4 Times Worse Than 2008 Crisis!

source / The Money GPS

Alternative Data Show Growth Stumble on Fresh Virus Fear: Chart – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/alternative-data-show-growth-stumble-on-fresh-virus-fear-chart?sref=RJ2RlMrh

Pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines

Pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines One year after the coronavirus pandemic first disrupted global supply chains by closing Chinese factories, fresh shipping headaches are delaying U.S. farm exports, crimping domestic manufacturing and threatening higher prices for American consumers. The cost of shipping a container of goods has risen by 80 percent since early November and has nearly tripled over the past year, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States – CNN

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States Luxury chocolatier Godiva is getting out of the brick and mortar business.

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis GENEVA (AP) – Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year.

International cooperation – World stands to witness greatest rise in inequality since record-keeping began | The Economic Times

World stands to witness greatest rise in inequality since record-keeping began – Extreme inequality A temporary tax on excess profits made by the 32 global corporations that have profited the most during the pandemic could have raised $104 billion in 2020, Oxfam said. International cooperation would be key to implementing many changes, said Jayati Ghosh, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who was among the economists polled by Oxfam for the report.

U.S. Suffers Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years

U.S. Suffers Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years Bloomberg 5 days ago Alex Tanzi and Catarina Saraiva (Bloomberg) — The end of 2020 brought the sharpest rise in the U.S. poverty rate since the 1960s, according to a study released Monday.

Billionaires thriving as poor suffer under COVID-19: Oxfam

Billionaires thriving as poor suffer under COVID-19: Oxfam (Adds quote) By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk have seen their wealth soar during the COVID-19 pandemic while the world’s poor face years of hardship, charity Oxfam said on Monday as it demanded steps to tackle inequality.

The Office Market in San Francisco Is Even Worse Than New York’s – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/the-office-market-in-san-francisco-is-even-worse-than-new-york-s?sref=RJ2RlMrh

Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds

Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds A Las Vegas man allegedly stole about $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds meant for small businesses – all so he could buy luxury cars and homes, prosecutors said. Jorge Abramovs has been charged with bank fraud after allegedly applying for Paycheck Protection Program funds between April and June 2020, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

We are witnessing more economic challenges right now in 2021. There is more debt in the system as we have seen a jobs, manufacturing, retail, other industries. More cash, debt, taking advantage of very low interest rates. More money, stimulus needed to keep the boom going.

— APPENDICES —

•

‘You’ve already won’ – Cramer tells investors to take home run and sell GameStop CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday complimented the retail traders who helped spark the massive run-up in GameStop shares, but advised they take their profits now. “Take the home run. Don’t go for the grand slam. Take the home run. You’ve already won. You’ve won the game.

Changes due to ongoing market volatility | Robinhood Opening new positions in the securities listed in the table below is currently allowed, but limited. For more context about the decision to limit these securities, read our blog post. Yes. The table below shows the maximum number of shares and options contracts to which you can increase your positions.

archive

This is how Wall Street thinks the Reddit-fueled GameStop trade unravels The war between hedge funds and retail investors over shares of GameStop has one logical conclusion, according to executives and traders of a major Wall Street firm. Shares of GameStop, the video game retailer, have climbed more than 900% since the start of the year after members of the Reddit community WallStreetBets banded together in an effort to push the stock higher.

KOSS Interactive Stock Chart | Koss Corporation Stock – Yahoo Finance At Yahoo Finance, you get free stock quotes, up-to-date news, portfolio management resources, international market data, social interaction and mortgage rates that help you manage your financial life.

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report