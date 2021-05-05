in Latest, Video

Bill & Melinda Globalist Divorce and a NY POST shocking discovery

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to Melinda

After marrying his wife, Bill Gates would spend a long weekend every year at a cozy beach cottage in North Carolina – with his old girlfriend. The billionaire Microsoft founder made sure the bizarre arrangement was part of the deal when he married Melinda French in 1994, he told Time magazine in a 1997 profile.

Rhona Mocke
Rhona Mocke
May 5, 2021

She knows things about B that had to be so bad that she is not prepared to live with it. Maybe Epstein stuff is coming out.

michael Houston
michael Houston
May 5, 2021

that was about….nothing….would have had more substance if the sudden reason for divorce was revealed…..like distancing herself from any criminal blowback….i’ll leave it at that…..

