Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial postponed, as legal options dwindle
The Duran: Episode 962
Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial postponed until autumn at her request
Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial postponed until autumn at her request
A US judge has granted Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to delay her trial on charges she procured teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, saying the trial will begin in the fall.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.