Ghislaine Maxwell stonewalls & dodges questions about Epstein, Prince Andrew & Bill Clinton

Ghislaine Maxwell stonewalls & dodges questions about Epstein, Prince Andrew & Bill Clinton

The Duran: Episode 722.

Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton was not on Epstein’s island but did fly on private jet

Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton was not on Epstein’s island but did fly on private jet

In the heavily-redacted 2016 deposition, Ms Maxwell says rape accuser Virginia Giuffre is “1,000 per cent” lying about Mr Clinton visiting the Caribbean island. Ms Giuffre said in a deposition, unsealed in July, that Mr Clinton had visited Little Saint James and that Mr Epstein laughed away his presence by saying “he owes me a favour”.

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
October 31, 2020

Why a denial about Bill Clinton being on Epstein’s island from his spokesman and not from Clinton himself?

Tjoes
Tjoes
October 31, 2020

If there was ever a use for water boarding, I know of 2 women that are traitors to the USA…….Gizzy and Hilda.

