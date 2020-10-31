Ghislaine Maxwell stonewalls & dodges questions about Epstein, Prince Andrew & Bill Clinton
Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton was not on Epstein’s island but did fly on private jet
In the heavily-redacted 2016 deposition, Ms Maxwell says rape accuser Virginia Giuffre is “1,000 per cent” lying about Mr Clinton visiting the Caribbean island. Ms Giuffre said in a deposition, unsealed in July, that Mr Clinton had visited Little Saint James and that Mr Epstein laughed away his presence by saying “he owes me a favour”.
Why a denial about Bill Clinton being on Epstein’s island from his spokesman and not from Clinton himself?
